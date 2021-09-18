Gadsden wreck claims the life of a toddler

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - ALEA has confirmed that a toddler was killed in a wreck in Gadsden on Friday.

According to the agency, the wreck happened after a car left the roadway, traveled through the median and into the other lane before being hit by a tractor-trailer. This happened at 9:50 a.m. on Interstate 59 near Alabama 77.

ALEA says the driver, 33-year-old Tenisha Rochae Timmons, was not wearing a seatbelt and the toddler was not restrained, both were ejected from the car. Timmons was transported to a local hospital for treatment but the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

ALEA has not released the identity of the toddler. Troopers are continuing an investigation into this crash.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.