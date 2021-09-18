Four Lauderdale county natives inducted into Walk of Honor

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four trailblazers from Lauderdale County were honored.

Florence inducted them into its Walk of Honor.

When you walk through the walk of honor here at River Heritage Park in Florence, you’ll see the faces of many Lauderdale County men and women who are being honored for their achievements on national and international levels. On Friday, they honored four more people.

“I’m going to be like that’s my granddad,” Presley James.

She’s talking about Jesse Clopton James, a renowned astronomer.

He along with three more people from Lauderdale County were inducted into the walk of honor for their accomplishments.

A few dozen people came together to honor these men and women including James’s son, Jeb, who accepted the award on his behalf.

“It’s very special that someone recognized his talent. He was a very good man,” said Jeb James.

The walk of honor inductees started in 2007 honoring 16 people.

Each year since they honor four people for the historical mark they’ve left.

The other three inductees were Robert E. Bruninga, an innovator and inventor in the armature radio, Rear Admiral Mary Alice Hall, who was the first Navy nurse since world war II to receive a Distinguished Service Medal and the first military nurse to command a military hospital, and Reeder Glen Nicholas who has a mountain in Australia named in his honor for the work he did as a radio engineer in the military.

James said he’s glad his father’s name will be engraved in history.

“I think the recognition by the committee here recognizing an honorable person, that gives you a warm feeling,” said James.

This year’s event is called the 2019 walk of honor inductee ceremony because once a year they pick the inductees and the following year, they honor them, but because of the pandemic, they weren’t able to have that celebration in 2020.

