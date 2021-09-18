HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! You are waking up to light showers this morning. Temperatures are comfortable in the 60s and 70s.

We are under a flood watch through Sunday evening. Not much sun is expected in the next several hours. Showers will continue into the afternoon hours.

Highs look to struggle and remain in the lower 80s. Temps will wind down into the 70s overnight with more possible storms firing up for your Sunday morning.

Rain will continue throughout much of our next 10 days.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.