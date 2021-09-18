Flashing flooding in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to officials, Main St. in Ardmore is now closed due to flash flooding.

According to Limestone County officials, many roads in the area are impassable. Officials say to use extreme caution in the surrounding areas due to water ponding on the roadways.

Meteorologist Eric Burke says radar estimates five to seven inches of rain fell in the area.

Conditions could worsen, we will continue to update you with the latest information as we get it.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.