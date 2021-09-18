Flash Flood Watch through Sunday evening

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee counties through 7:00 PM CDT Sunday.

Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen and additional rain showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight through Sunday with an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall expected. Sunday will be another soaker of a day with off and on periods of heavy rainfall, the tropical airmass in place will allow for bouts of torrential rainfall that can lead to additional flash flooding.

The work week will start off just as unsettled with more periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.

A well-timed “Fall” cold front will start off the Autumnal Equinox with more scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Fall officially begins at 2:20 PM CDT Wednesday. A great stretch of Fall weather will follow the cold front with sunny and dry conditions, highs will be below average in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.

