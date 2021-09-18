Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Flash Flood Watch through Sunday evening

First Alert Forecast
Flash Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee counties through 7:00 PM CDT Sunday. 

Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen and additional rain showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight through Sunday with an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall expected.  Sunday will be another soaker of a day with off and on periods of heavy rainfall, the tropical airmass in place will allow for bouts of torrential rainfall that can lead to additional flash flooding. 

The work week will start off just as unsettled with more periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 80 degrees. 

A well-timed “Fall” cold front will start off the Autumnal Equinox with more scattered showers and storms on Wednesday.  Fall officially begins at 2:20 PM CDT Wednesday.  A great stretch of Fall weather will follow the cold front with sunny and dry conditions, highs will be below average in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Amanda McCurry
Decatur City Schools mourn the loss of beloved teacher
This shows a bathroom at a San Francisco area school that were vandalized in the last few weeks...
Students stealing school property at Madison City, Muscle Shoals City Schools for TikTok challenge
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
According to Downdetector and Verizon’s service map, the outage was limited mostly to Alabama...
Verizon service outage in South fixed, company says

Latest News

60 second forecast with Abigail
Flood watch through Sunday evening
Flood watch through Sunday evening
Flood watch through Sunday evening
Flood watch through Sunday evening
Weekend Forecast
Saturday Morning Forecast