Decatur City Schools mourn the loss of beloved teacher

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member.

According to Decatur City Schools, Amanda McCurry, a third-grade teacher at Oak Park Elementary School, suddenly died on Sept. 17. WAFF is told McCurry was passionate about education and youth sports. She also served as an AHSAA volleyball official.

“As a superintendent, not only did Mrs. McCurry and I have a professional relationship inside the school system, her daughter played on a sports team with one of my children. She loved her family and sporting events,” said Dr. Michael Douglas, Superintendent of Decatur City Schools.

McCurry is survived by her loving husband Chris and their daughter Lily Beth.

“Amanda was such an asset to our school and will be tremendously missed by the students she served and the faculty she’s worked with for many years,” said Dr. Theodoria Jackson, Principal of Oak Park Elementary School.

Decatur City Schools says they send their deepest condolences to Amanda McCurry’s family and friends.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.