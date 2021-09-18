Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Councilman changes tone on COVID-19 after developing severe symptoms

By Madison Scarpino and Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After spending six hours at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital, Decatur City Counicalman Hunter Pepper says his views on COVID-19 have changed.

Pepper posted on his official Facebook earlier this week that he contracted COVID.

Pepper says his experience with the virus has been terrifying and his biggest surprise was how severe it was.

“I didn’t think they were as bad as they are, and they are, they’re terrible, I mean, they’re terrible and it is rough,” Pepper said coughing through his response.

Pepper has received backlash from his previous comments on mask and vaccine mandates. He believed they were a government overreach. Pepper said he received hundreds of hate messages due to his comments.

“I’ve had folks tell me that they hope there’s no ventilator available for me. It’s terrible, and I hope I don’t have to be put on a ventilator. Everybody has the right to their opinion and should never be torn down and wished death upon because of something that they believe in,” he said.

While Pepper stands behind his prior beliefs on mandates, his personal opinion on COVID-19 precautions has shifted and is now encouraging everyone to get a vaccine and take safety precautions.

“Whenever you go into a public space you do need to wear a mask. I’m not saying that it should be mandated and I’m not saying that vaccinations should be mandated, but I feel that everybody should play their part.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Amanda McCurry
Decatur City Schools mourn the loss of beloved teacher
This shows a bathroom at a San Francisco area school that were vandalized in the last few weeks...
Students stealing school property at Madison City, Muscle Shoals City Schools for TikTok challenge
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
According to Downdetector and Verizon’s service map, the outage was limited mostly to Alabama...
Verizon service outage in South fixed, company says

Latest News

A woman was injured after a shooting on Academy Dr. in Huntsville.
One woman injured in Huntsville shooting
Alabama Music Hall of Fame former director David Johnson has passed away.
Local Music Hall of Fame director passes away
Lawrence County Schools extends mask mandate
Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting