Councilman changes tone on COVID-19 after developing severe symptoms

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After spending six hours at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital, Decatur City Counicalman Hunter Pepper says his views on COVID-19 have changed.

Pepper posted on his official Facebook earlier this week that he contracted COVID.

Pepper says his experience with the virus has been terrifying and his biggest surprise was how severe it was.

“I didn’t think they were as bad as they are, and they are, they’re terrible, I mean, they’re terrible and it is rough,” Pepper said coughing through his response.

Pepper has received backlash from his previous comments on mask and vaccine mandates. He believed they were a government overreach. Pepper said he received hundreds of hate messages due to his comments.

“I’ve had folks tell me that they hope there’s no ventilator available for me. It’s terrible, and I hope I don’t have to be put on a ventilator. Everybody has the right to their opinion and should never be torn down and wished death upon because of something that they believe in,” he said.

While Pepper stands behind his prior beliefs on mandates, his personal opinion on COVID-19 precautions has shifted and is now encouraging everyone to get a vaccine and take safety precautions.

“Whenever you go into a public space you do need to wear a mask. I’m not saying that it should be mandated and I’m not saying that vaccinations should be mandated, but I feel that everybody should play their part.”

