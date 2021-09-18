Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator

By WJHG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray Media) - Man’s best friend was trying to save her best friends.

Beauty the black Lab has been long-time pals with ducks, Cress, Downey, and Dot.

“She is just super sweet to them, it’s not like you would think with a duck and dog,” her owner Misti Roberts said.

Earlier this week, Beauty risked her life to save her feathery friends from an alligator, according to WJHG-TV. Roberts said Beauty went to Lake Powell, on the west side of Panama City Beach, where the ducks were, since she follows them everywhere.

While they were there, a gator got too near and Beauty tried to scare it off. That’s when she was attacked.

Neighbors said the alligator that attacked were was about eight to ten feet.

“I saw an alligator right at the edge of the sand, not on the sand but right on the edge,” Roberts said.

When Roberts called for Beauty, she knew something had happened.

“And then I realized she couldn’t get up the stairs, so I ran down and then obviously there was just blood everywhere and I realized she had been hurt,” Roberts said.

The family immediately rushed Beauty to veterinarian Dr. Gerrie Barr.

“When we first got Beauty here, she was unstable and in shock, she had multiple soft tissue wounds and an obvious leg issue,” Dr. Barr said.

Barr said while alligator attacks are not common, they can happen.

“We must be aware that waterfront around freshwater surfaces can be very threatening at times if you have a hungry gator like this. No one did anything wrong, this is just something we need to be aware of. It doesn’t happen every day but when it does it is pretty ugly,” he said.

Barr said on Saturday Beauty will undergo surgery for a broken femur.

He expects a her to have a full recovery in six to eight weeks. And if things go as planned, she will be reunited with her duck buddies sometime next week.

“They are her buddies, there is no question about that. Give her credit for saving their lives,” Barr said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
This shows a bathroom at a San Francisco area school that were vandalized in the last few weeks...
Students stealing school property at Madison City, Muscle Shoals City Schools for TikTok challenge
According to Downdetector and Verizon’s service map, the outage was limited mostly to Alabama...
Verizon service outage in South fixed, company says
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Limestone County deputies searching for missing girl in Athens
Limestone County deputies searching for missing girl in Athens

Latest News

Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at the rally reinstalled the...
Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters
A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
Top doctors say not so fast to Biden’s boosters-for-all plan
60 second forecast with Abigail
Two Shoes Ministry, Cullman
Two Shoes Ministry, Cullman
Flood watch through Sunday evening
Flood watch through Sunday evening