Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Anti-vax Alabama picker couple both die from COVID-19

Tristan Graham died in late August from COVID-19 complications.
Tristan Graham died in late August from COVID-19 complications.(gofundme)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville couple who would resell antiques and other interesting items on eBay have both died from COVID-19, according to the couple’s GoFundMe account.

Dusty and Tristan Graham called themselves the Alabama Pickers and had posted videos on their now-deleted YouTube account against the COVID vaccine, saying that they weren’t going to get one. In a more than 90-minute now-deleted video that the 48 digital team went through, it shows the couple making jokes about COVID, once referring to it as ‘the flu’ and once coughing and saying, “excuse me, COVID.”

Both said that they had survived worse and didn’t think the coronavirus was anything to be afraid of. Tristan had bone cancer when she was 15-years-old and went through nine months of chemotherapy. She said she wouldn’t take the vaccine due to a previous negative experience with the chemotherapy drug Adriamycin and was afraid of how she was going to react to the vaccine. Dusty did not give a reason for why he was refusing the vaccine.

Dusty had created the GoFundMe page on August 27th while he was in the ICU battling COVID complications. He made it to help his family with the funeral expenses after Tristan died in her sleep from COVID complications. On September 16th, an update was posted by their daughter that Dusty had also died from the virus. So far, the page has raised more than $24,000.

The couple leaves behind two children, Gabe and Windsor.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Amanda McCurry
Decatur City Schools mourn the loss of beloved teacher
This shows a bathroom at a San Francisco area school that were vandalized in the last few weeks...
Students stealing school property at Madison City, Muscle Shoals City Schools for TikTok challenge
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
According to Downdetector and Verizon’s service map, the outage was limited mostly to Alabama...
Verizon service outage in South fixed, company says

Latest News

Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Search on for motorist after vehicle washed away by flood waters in Tuscaloosa
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Almost 82,000 U.S. troops remain missing.
Ceremony honors Alabama prisoners of war, missing troops at state capitol
Sec. of State John Merrill met with Mike Lindell of My Pillow fame to discuss the 2020 election.
Sec. of State John Merrill meets with the My Pillow guy