48 Blitz: Week 4 scores and highlights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first week of region play last week did not disappoint. But, Week 3 is over and we now look to Week 4 of high school football in North Alabama.

Teams are starting to get into their grove for the 2021 fall football season, and each week continues to put programs to the test with great matchups.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE WEEK 4 SCORES]

Friday, September 10

Game of the Week: Muscle Shoal at Athens [LINK]

James Clemens at Huntsville [LINK]

Cullman at Hazel Green [LINK]

Mae Jemison at Lee [LINK]

Geraldine at Plainview [LINK]

Ider at Section [LINK]

Colbert Heights at Clements [LINK]

Collinsville at Sylvania [LINK]

Randolph at Madison County [LINK]

West Morgan at West Limestone [LINK]

Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage [LINK]

Buckhorn at Decatur [LINK]

WEEK 4 Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.