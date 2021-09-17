Deals
YKTA celebrates start of production for Mazda Toyota parts

The plant will make parts for the brand new Toyota Corolla Cross, and they’re currently hiring hundreds of team members!
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Automotive manufacturing in the Tennessee Valley is growing! On Thursday, a supplier for the Mazda Toyota Plant, YKTA, celebrated the start of production, but this has been in the works for years.

The team has been working since 2019 to get the plant ready for production. The plant will make parts for the brand new Toyota Corolla Cross.

Vice President of Manufacturing Richard Morse says the team has put a lot of effort into this design and making sure all systems are in place. Morse says working at YKTA provides on-the-job training if you’re looking for work. He also says they’ve also been working with nearby schools and colleges to try and develop some learning programs.

There are currently 300 team members and they have 350 more spots to fill!

“The team members have really worked hard to get to this point and so now that we’ve done all that hard work and we’ve done all that training, we should have a very smooth process which is great for our team members great for our quality and our safety,” said Morse.

There’s also going to be a second launch at YKTA in January 2022 for a new Mazda vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

