UPDATE: Judge denies William Darby’s motion for new trial

Huntsville police officer William Darby appears in court.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The judge denied the request.

William Darby, the former Huntsville Police Officer sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of murder, is asking for a new trial.

In a court filing Thursday, Darby’s attorneys laid out 32 arguments for their position. You can read their full motion below. Some of the those arguments include:

  • The judge not allowing spectators violated Darby’s constitutional rights
  • The judge allowing spectators and media to watch the proceedings on a video feed, which was difficult to understand at times with the video cut off repeatedly during the trial was a violation of Darby’s rights
  • The judge was wrong to bar the jury from hearing testimony that Darby’s actions followed protocol and procedures, and that two other officers on the scene were sent to training following the incident. There was also a neighbor who claimed that the victim threatened police in the past that was not allowed to testify.
  • The 25 year sentence for Darby was excessive.

At this time, there’s been no response to the motion from the Madison County District Attorney.

MORE: Video released from former police officer William Darby’s body-camera

