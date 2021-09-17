Trash Pandas vs Blue Wahoos game canceled on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing delays.

According to the Trash Pandas media team, the game was canceled to allow additional testing and contact tracing between both teams.

WAFF is told tickets from tonight’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any Trash Pandas home game in April or May 2022 once single-game tickets go on sale to the public, subject to availability.

Friday’s fireworks are still set to take place at Toyota Field at 7:15 p.m.

