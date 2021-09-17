Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Trash Pandas vs Blue Wahoos game canceled on Friday

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing delays.

According to the Trash Pandas media team, the game was canceled to allow additional testing and contact tracing between both teams.

WAFF is told tickets from tonight’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any Trash Pandas home game in April or May 2022 once single-game tickets go on sale to the public, subject to availability.

Friday’s fireworks are still set to take place at Toyota Field at 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely will serve sentence in Franklin County Jail
Huntsville Hospital nurses
Huntsville Hospital nurses say they don’t get paid near enough for what they do

Latest News

Complete Care Inc. Home Oxygen Medical Equipment Services in Fort Payne.
Fort Payne medical supply company experiencing shortages
Walk of Honor
Four Lauderdale county natives inducted into Walk of Honor
Helen Keller Hospital hiring ICU nurses
Helen Keller Hospital hiring ICU nurses
Additional Daikin lawsuit filed
Another lawsuit filed against Daikin America’s Decatur plant
Financial Friday
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Is That Home Renovation Project Worth It?