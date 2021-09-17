Deals
Teachers excited for students to be fully engaged and in class fulltime

“We like the face-to-face,”
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The pandemic has been rough for many of us, especially essential workers.

On Thursday, we checked in with teachers, about a month after the start of a new school year.

When you walk into Mrs. Malone’s classroom at McBride Elementary school you’re instantly greeted with excitement.

“Seriously it’s magical here,” said Rita Malone.

Muscle Shoals City schools students have been back in class for a little over a month now.

This is Mrs. Malone’s first year in her fourth grade English, language, and art class.

“The kids, this is my lifeline, seriously, and mentally, I’m good. I know we have the struggles but it’s perspective. We have to think of perspective and how we’re going to look at that and take it,” said Malone.

She’s been teaching little ones for a while, even during the pandemic.

Now, another year dealing with COVID-19 she said her main priority is educating her students

“We’re going to do what we have to do to get these kids where they need to be and that’s what I’m destined to do,” said Malone.

And making sure that students are on top of their game when it comes to literacy skills and that teachers having the proper resources to teach students, that’s Mrs. Lockhart’s job.

“I do a lot of work with teachers, particularly third-grade teachers having to do with the literacy laws. Supporting them and making sure we have best practices so we can close any of those learning gaps,” said Lockhart.

She said one of the biggest things they are doing is getting students in the habit of being completely back in the classroom.

“One of the things that we’ve noticed is just kids really settling in and it feels good to not have so much out of school, where it’s virtual. We like the face-to-face,” said Lockhart.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

