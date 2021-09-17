Scattered storms tonight; Weekend looking wet

Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are developing already this afternoon.

Storms shouldn’t be severe in nature but can produce some very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, which may cause some delays in high school football games. Rain and storms will wrap up later this evening with skies staying cloudy and muggy lows dropping to 70 degrees.

The weekend forecast overall will be wet, but by no means is this weekend a complete washout. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered to numerous in nature for both Saturday and Sunday, rain coverage may even be widespread at times. There will be some dry periods with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with very high humidity levels. Between one to two inches of rain will be possible over the weekend.

Daily chances for rain and storms will start off next week with temps staying around 80 degrees for Monday and Tuesday. A well-timed “Fall” cold front will start off the Autumnal Equinox with more scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Fall officially begins at 2:20 PM CDT Wednesday.

A great stretch of Fall weather will follow the cold front with sunny and dry conditions, highs will be below average in the mid to upper 70s.

