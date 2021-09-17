Rain and storm chances increasing for end of week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain stays in the forecast with lingering chances overnight into Friday, although not looking overly likely at this point. Lows will remain muggy overnight.

Friday showers persist with temperatures staying the same.

We will see more widespread rain starting this weekend and temperatures trend down slightly. Rain will continue into your workweek as well. Light to moderate rain could become widespread and last for several hours Sunday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Much cooler air will move in behind a fall cold front Wednesday afternoon.

Tropics remain active with more storms developing out in the Atlantic. It looks like we have a pretty good shot at seeing two or more names added to the list in the next 10 days.

