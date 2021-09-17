Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, police said the three women punched the host at Carmine’s on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at New York City restaurants.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched. She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely will serve sentence in Franklin County Jail
Huntsville Hospital nurses
Huntsville Hospital nurses say they don’t get paid near enough for what they do

Latest News

September 2021 skywatching tips from NASA
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16,...
Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time
Police say a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas...
VIDEO: NY restaurant host attacked over vaccine proof request
Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains
Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains