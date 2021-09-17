Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains

By Kellie Miller
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve already had COVID-19, you might be wondering if you still need to get vaccinated. The key question: Can you rely on natural immunity?

According to Dr. Ali Hassoun, Infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital, natural immunity protects some people from reinfection but the concern is, there is not enough data to show how long that immunity lasts or if it’s effective against variants. Also, just like anything else involving health, he said the answer can be different from person to person.

“People need to understand, the variability really depends on age group, risk factors, type of exposure,” Hassoun said. “So there are a lot of factors that play in reinfection.”

The most recent discussion over this stems from a large study in Israel. That study found that natural immunity gives longer lasting and stronger protection than the two-dose vaccine-induced immunity.

However, Hassoun said there are still too many unanswered questions with that study. For example, he says the rate of reinfection and the severity of it is unclear.

“The main issue with COVID, it’s unpredictable,” Hassoun said. “There’s really no specific criteria anymore of who is going to get really sick and who will not.”

Hassoun also takes into account his personal experience with COVID-19 patients. He said he’s seen plenty of patients who thought they had natural immunity, but end up getting the virus multiple times.

“From what we’ve seen, people can get a second infection and a third infection,” he said. “And actually when they get a second infection, it can be more severe than the initial one. Because it’s a different variant. At the same time, what’s been shown studies wise, if you get infected and then get a vaccine, your immune response will be really that robust.”

Hassoun acknowledged that about 80 percent of unvaccinated people who get COVID-19 do not have severe symptoms. Regardless, he believes it’s not a risk worth taking. Ultimately, relying on natural immunity is not the safer option.

“It’s not a good idea to wait,” Hassoun said. “Because again, we see at the moment -- people in their 20s and 30s who get infected and they have the same idea: ‘If I get infected, I am going to be fine.’ 80 to 90 percent might be fine, but about 10 percent end up in the hospital. Some of them intubated and some of them have died.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely will serve sentence in Franklin County Jail
Huntsville Hospital nurses
Huntsville Hospital nurses say they don’t get paid near enough for what they do

Latest News

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020
Alabama State Treasurer John McMillan resigned Friday after being appointed to serve as the...
State Treasurer John McMillan resigns; Ivey appoints Young Boozer
Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains
Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 764K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases