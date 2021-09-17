Deals
More isolated storms today with heavier rain moving in this weekend

Storms all weekend long
Storms all weekend long(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Happy Friday! The final weekend of summer is here but unfortunately it won’t feel like it.

We’re in for some more showers and storms again today due to the remnants of Nicholas. The system continues to swirl to our south, pulling up more moisture and storms here in the Valley. That will bring in more hit or miss storms today that will push in and out throughout the afternoon and evening. Storms may be around for the football games tonight, but overall, we don’t anticipate widespread storms. Temperatures today will be into the low 80s as we will see some sunshine at times.

While storms today will be hit or miss, it looks more likely that we will see some steady rain as we move into the weekend. Storms are more likely across the Valley on Saturday and Sunday with more moisture moving in from the south. Rainfall will be heavy at times and may amount to two inches or greater in some communities. Because of this, we will have a threat at some localized flash flooding. Unfortunately, it does not look like we will catch a break on Sunday with more showers and storms expected. In fact, we will stay in this wet pattern through the first half of next week before a break on Wednesday or Thursday. The Autumnal Equinox is Wednesday at 2:21pm!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

