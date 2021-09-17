Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Michael Abercrombie promoted to new Boaz police chief

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOAZ Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz has a new police chief, but he’s a familiar face.

Michael Abercrombie was promoted to lead the department on Monday. Abercrombie received his promotion during the Boaz City Council meeting.

He replaced former police chief Josh Gaskin, who left in July to go work for ALEA. Abercrombie has worked with the department for more than 20 years.

He has worked in the jail, as a dispatcher, and in the investigation unit.

He said he wants to be a strong leader in the department and retain as many police officers as he can.

“I have been here 21 years and we have gotten a raise every year I have been here. Some obviously more than others and there are some agencies that pay more than others, but you have to weigh it out. Our benefits are really good and some of the younger guys may not say that,” said Abercrombie.

Currently, there are 26 police officers in the department. Abercrombie said now they will work to fill the assistant chief police job.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Austin Todd Kerby
Teen identified in Moulton wreck
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Inmate identified in Arab City Jail death

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast 6 p.m.
Rain and storm chances increasing for end of week
YKTA begins production for Mazda Toyota
YKTA celebrates start of production for Mazda Toyota parts
Advocacy group shares toxic report on Daikin
Advocacy organization shares toxic report of Daikin America’s Decatur plant
ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction
ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction