Michael Abercrombie promoted to new Boaz police chief

BOAZ Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz has a new police chief, but he’s a familiar face.

Michael Abercrombie was promoted to lead the department on Monday. Abercrombie received his promotion during the Boaz City Council meeting.

He replaced former police chief Josh Gaskin, who left in July to go work for ALEA. Abercrombie has worked with the department for more than 20 years.

He has worked in the jail, as a dispatcher, and in the investigation unit.

He said he wants to be a strong leader in the department and retain as many police officers as he can.

“I have been here 21 years and we have gotten a raise every year I have been here. Some obviously more than others and there are some agencies that pay more than others, but you have to weigh it out. Our benefits are really good and some of the younger guys may not say that,” said Abercrombie.

Currently, there are 26 police officers in the department. Abercrombie said now they will work to fill the assistant chief police job.

