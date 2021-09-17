GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to the scene of an overturned log truck in Guntersville on Friday.

According to Guntersville Police Lt. Josh Case, the log truck overturned on Highway 431 in front of the Guntersville Fire Station at approximately 1:25 p.m.

Log truck overturns on Highway 431 in Guntersville (Guntersville Police Department)

Lt. case says the truck turned over while turning in a curve. There was a minor fuel spill which has since been contained. There were no injures reported in this accident.

