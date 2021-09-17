Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Log truck overturns on Highway 431 in Guntersville

Log truck overturns on Highway 431 in Guntersville.
Log truck overturns on Highway 431 in Guntersville.(Guntersville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to the scene of an overturned log truck in Guntersville on Friday.

According to Guntersville Police Lt. Josh Case, the log truck overturned on Highway 431 in front of the Guntersville Fire Station at approximately 1:25 p.m.

Log truck overturns on Highway 431 in Guntersville
Log truck overturns on Highway 431 in Guntersville(Guntersville Police Department)

Lt. case says the truck turned over while turning in a curve. There was a minor fuel spill which has since been contained. There were no injures reported in this accident.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely will serve sentence in Franklin County Jail
Huntsville Hospital nurses
Huntsville Hospital nurses say they don’t get paid near enough for what they do

Latest News

Finally Friday Forecast with Abigail
Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains
Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020
Alabama State Treasurer John McMillan resigned Friday after being appointed to serve as the...
State Treasurer John McMillan resigns; Ivey appoints Young Boozer