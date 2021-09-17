Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Limestone County deputies searching for missing girl in Athens

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Leeia Yvonne Long.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say Leeia Yvonne Long is a 14-year-old white female and is believed to be in danger.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Long is said to be 5′7, 145lbs with strawberry blonde hair.

Long previously went missing on March 6, 2021, but was later found safe on March 9, 2021.

WAFF is told she was last seen on Sept. 7 in Athens. Anyone with information on Leeia Yvonne Long whereabouts is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 or call 911.

