Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Huntsville City School student faces disciplinary action after bringing weapon on campus

Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools(Huntsville City Schools)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Schools student is facing disciplinary action after bringing an unloaded firearm to school on Thursday.

According to a news release sent by HCS, a student was discovered to be in possession of the firearm at Ridgecrest Elementary School.

School officials say the weapon was confiscated and the incident was immediately addressed.

“HCS asks families to speak with their children about the importance of “see something, say something.” said the school system in a press release. “If anyone witnesses suspicious or unusual activity at school, please immediately inform a teacher or school administrator so they may investigate the claim and address any items of concern.”

The school system asks families to speak with their students about the importance of making good decisions.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Austin Todd Kerby
Teen identified in Moulton wreck
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Inmate identified in Arab City Jail death

Latest News

ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction
ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction
First responders receive life-saving devices
First responders receive life-saving devices
Church collects Hurricane Ida supplies
Church volunteers collect supplies for Hurricane Ida victims
18-wheeler drives off the road, into water near Alabama Highway 20 in Lawrence County
18-wheeler drives off the road, into water in Lawrence County