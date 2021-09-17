Huntsville City School student faces disciplinary action after bringing weapon on campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Schools student is facing disciplinary action after bringing an unloaded firearm to school on Thursday.

According to a news release sent by HCS, a student was discovered to be in possession of the firearm at Ridgecrest Elementary School.

School officials say the weapon was confiscated and the incident was immediately addressed.

“HCS asks families to speak with their children about the importance of “see something, say something.” said the school system in a press release. “If anyone witnesses suspicious or unusual activity at school, please immediately inform a teacher or school administrator so they may investigate the claim and address any items of concern.”

The school system asks families to speak with their students about the importance of making good decisions.

