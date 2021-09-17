Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Finally Friday Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light showers this afternoon… ramping up by later this evening. Currently temperatures are comfortable and in the 70s and 80s.

Not much sun is expected in the next several hours, more likely rain. Showers will continue into the later evening tonight as well, impacting events like tonight’s Trash Pandas game and any and all football games.

Temps wind down into the 70s overnight with possible storms firing up for your Saturday morning.

The weekend looks shaky for outside plans… unfortunately we may be dealing with a wash for Saturday and Sunday thanks to tropical moisture moving in.

Rain will continue throughout much of our next 10 days.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely will serve sentence in Franklin County Jail
Huntsville Hospital nurses
Huntsville Hospital nurses say they don’t get paid near enough for what they do

Latest News

Finally Friday Forecast with Abigail
Tropical rainfall expected all weekend due to the remnants of Nicholas
More isolated storms today with heavier rain moving in this weekend
Storms all weekend long
More isolated storms today with heavier rain moving in this weekend