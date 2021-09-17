Finally Friday Forecast

Light showers this afternoon… ramping up by later this evening. Currently temperatures are comfortable and in the 70s and 80s.

Not much sun is expected in the next several hours, more likely rain. Showers will continue into the later evening tonight as well, impacting events like tonight’s Trash Pandas game and any and all football games.

Temps wind down into the 70s overnight with possible storms firing up for your Saturday morning.

The weekend looks shaky for outside plans… unfortunately we may be dealing with a wash for Saturday and Sunday thanks to tropical moisture moving in.

Rain will continue throughout much of our next 10 days.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.