Deputies searching for missing woman in DeKalb County.

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Toni Ann was last seen on Monday, Sept. 13 in the Henagar area. Anyone with information on Toni Ann’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.

