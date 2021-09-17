Deals
Deputies searching for missing woman in DeKalb County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Toni Ann was last seen on Monday, Sept. 13 in the Henagar area. Anyone with information on Toni Ann’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

