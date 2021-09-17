Church volunteers collect supplies for Hurricane Ida victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Ida is gone, but its impact isn’t.

Thousands in Louisiana are still feeling the effects.

In the Tennessee Valley, a group of volunteers is collecting donations to help.

Broom kits, shovels, and water are just a few supplies that Madison Baptist Association volunteers are loading in a truck to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

“This is huge, this is probably as big if not bigger than Katrina,” said Carl Ratcliffe.

He is the coordinator for the Madison Baptist Association Disaster Relief volunteers.

The group is all in on helping Ida victims in Louisiana.

The team has a command center set up in LaPlace, Louisiana to distribute cleaning supplies.

“Some of the areas down there still don’t have potable water and have no electricity. So we are trying to get supplies to the people so they can start doing their cleaning out as we ramp up our response efforts,” said Ratcliffe.

To help lend a hand; volunteers in Huntsville are collecting supplies to fill this truck.

But Ratcliffe said folks will need more than just supplies.

“We send in feeding units, we send in shower units, we send in childcare, and we do everything that we can to create temporary infrastructure between them experiencing the disaster and getting them started o their road to recovery. It will take a long time. This is a big event, and there is a lot of damage,” said Ratcliffe.

Currently, there are more than 300 trained volunteers in Madison County and more than 4,000 in the state.

If you’d like to join them, there’s a volunteer training session scheduled for October 1st and 2nd at the Madison Baptist Association on Whitesburg, but you must register online first.

Additional teams will dispatch just a few days later, on October 10th.

A team of volunteers will head to Louisiana on Wednesday to deliver supplies. If you would like to donate, you may drop off items or donate online.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.