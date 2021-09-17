Advocacy organization shares toxic report of Daikin America’s Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For the last month, WAFF has been investigating reports of fatal chemical exposures at the Daikin America Plant in Decatur. Our coverage led a group of concerned environmentalists to contact us.

That group called Toxic-Free Future just released a report about Daikin’s plant and the environment, and they’re concerned about Daikin’s production of PFAS chemicals and the impact on the environment and the health of north Alabama.

“Daikin America has a poor safety record and you know, making PFAS is really a toxic manufacturing process,” said Toxic-Free Future science director Erika Schreder.

She says Daikin is the only producer of PFAS for food packaging in the U.S.

“If PFAS are being produced in the United States, it’s because it’s being produced in Decatur, Alabama,” said Schreder.

PFAS discharge is what led to a water crisis for some Morgan and Lawrence County Residents 5 years ago.

“PFAS exposure has also been linked to cancer, thyroid disease, as well as high cholesterol. We also found that the Daikin America facilities in Alabama report admitting hundreds of thousands of pounds every year of a potent greenhouse gas known as HCFC-22,” said Schreder.

Schreder says that gas is 5,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide, an ozone-depleting gas. She worries about Daikin’s impact on the world’s climate.

Here’s Daikin’s statement regarding Toxic-Free Future’s report:

1. The information that was published today on one (or more) NGO websites may be misleading as: a. The R-22 emissions are only a very tiny portion (less than 0.2%) of R-22 volumes handled. b. There may only be two HCFC-22 (also known as R-22) plants in the U.S. (so being the “second worse polluter” means that your emissions are less than all other similar manufacturers) c. R-22 is manufactured only to be used as a raw material for the production of high-performance (fluoro-polymer) specialty plastics which are commonly used in the making of life-saving products (such as heart and other catheters, devices, and gowns) and safety-critical products (such as aerospace and automotive components and electronics) 2. Emissions from Daikin America plant in Decatur, Alabama are strictly regulated and are within the limits established by the federal government (EPA) and the state government (ADEM)

However, Schreder says this is something the plant can find safer ways to do.

“We can find ways to make food packaging that doesn’t involve contaminating drinking water for a community and putting an entire community’s health at risk. As long as PFAS is being produced in Decatur, there will be threats to the community’s air and water and health,” said Schreder

Six states have banned PFAS in food packaging.

