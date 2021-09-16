Deals
Video of school resource deputy body-slamming teenage girl sparks protest in Calif.

By KABC/KCBS staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - There’s community outrage in the Los Angeles area after a high school resource deputy was caught on camera body-slamming a female student.

The video shot was shot on Aug. 30 at Lancaster High School. It involves a student, 16-year-old Mikaila Robinson, and an L.A. County Sheriff’s school resource deputy.

“This is egregious. This is violent. We’re going to make sure we hold you guys, speak out against it and hold you accountable,” said Christian Green, a Cancel the Contract campaign coordinator.

Wednesday afternoon, there were calls for justice and change in front of the high school.

Robinson, her mother and their attorney were there. The attorney explained what initiated the contact between the teen and the deputy.

“What we have heard from the sheriff’s department is that my client was a threat,” attorney Lisa Bloom said. “What was the threat, we haven’t been told specifically. She said all she did was walk up to the school resource officer and say, ‘Why are you looking at me like that? Is something wrong?’ We are told that she was walking away, and he wanted to talk to her, and she continued walking away. That is not a justification to take down a child.”

Robinson didn’t want to say anything other than: “I just want to say thank you. Thank you for everybody that came today and showed up.”

A statement from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in part: “During the incident, a school resource deputy is depicted attempting to detain a juvenile student in relation to a criminal complaint. The juvenile physically resisted the detention, and the school resource deputy used force to effect the detention and take the juvenile into custody.”

An Antelope Valley community group is demanding that the school district cancel its contract with the sheriff’s department, which provides policing services on school campuses.

“This is more than just this family. This is about a pattern and practice here in the Antelope Valley,” Bloom said.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said as with all use-of-force incidents, they’re thoroughly reviewing their policy and the tactics used in the incident and will take appropriate administrative action if needed.

Copyright 2021 KABC/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

