Upcoming show ‘The Wonder Years’ casting extras in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new ABC show that’s both set in and filming in the capital city is looking for extras to appear on screen.

The show, “The Wonder Years,” tells the story of a Black middle-class family in Montgomery in the late 1960s through the viewpoint of 12-year-old Dean, according to ABC. The show is inspired by the 1988 series of the same name.

The series is looking for men, women and children of all ages and ethnicities to work as background actors, according to Central Casting. No fees or experience is required, and you will be paid.

All cast and crew will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. To be considered, you must either be fully vaccinated or have a “disability or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination.”

Filming for the show will take place in Montgomery between Oct. 11-15. You can find the application online.

The series premiere is set to air Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

“The Wonder Years” stars Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, Milan Ray and Don Cheadle as the narrator. Montgomery native Saladin Patterson is the writer and executive producer of the show.

