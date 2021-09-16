Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Upcoming show ‘The Wonder Years’ casting extras in Montgomery

1960s Montgomery will reportedly be the setting for a reboot of "The Wonder Years" featuring a...
1960s Montgomery will reportedly be the setting for a reboot of "The Wonder Years" featuring a middle-class Black family.(Source: WSFA 12 News archival photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new ABC show that’s both set in and filming in the capital city is looking for extras to appear on screen.

The show, “The Wonder Years,” tells the story of a Black middle-class family in Montgomery in the late 1960s through the viewpoint of 12-year-old Dean, according to ABC. The show is inspired by the 1988 series of the same name.

The series is looking for men, women and children of all ages and ethnicities to work as background actors, according to Central Casting. No fees or experience is required, and you will be paid.

All cast and crew will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. To be considered, you must either be fully vaccinated or have a “disability or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination.”

Filming for the show will take place in Montgomery between Oct. 11-15. You can find the application online.

The series premiere is set to air Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

“The Wonder Years” stars Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, Milan Ray and Don Cheadle as the narrator. Montgomery native Saladin Patterson is the writer and executive producer of the show.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.
Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention...
Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trial
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine study brings hope for parents
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
FBI takes business owner into custody
Authorities say Michael James Gordon has been missing since September 7th.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
60 second forecast with Abigail