Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Showers possible as we go throughout your Thursday. Temperatures will stay relatively cool today with highs in the lower 80s. Mostly cloudy skies with a breeze from the ESE this afternoon.

Rain stays in the forecast with lingering chances overnight into Friday, although not looking overly likely at this point. Lows will remain muggy overnight.

Friday showers persist with temperatures staying the same.

We will see more widespread rain starting this weekend and temperatures trend down slightly. Even going into the workweek rain boots may be more than a style choice… since rain will spill into Monday and Tuesday.

Tropics remain active with more storms developing out in the Atlantic. It looks like we have a pretty good shot at seeing two or more names added to the list in the next 10 days.

