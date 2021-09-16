Teen charged with making terrorist threat toward south Alabama high school

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama teenager has been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat against the high school they attend, according to police.

The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday that authorities said was aimed at Enterprise High School students.

After working with Enterprise City Schools and Supt. Zel Thomas, police arrested a 14-year-old EHS student around 8:30 Thursday morning.

“The Enterprise Police Department takes these threats seriously and the safety of our students is our utmost priority,” a department spokesman said after the arrest.

The suspect has not been identified by name and the exact content of the threat was not released.

At the beginning of school this morning, the individual who made the threatening social media post yesterday was... Posted by Enterprise City Schools on Thursday, September 16, 2021

The school system confirmed the arrest but declined to release any other information.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.