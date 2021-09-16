Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

State opposes Hubbard request for early release from prison

State prosecutors are urging a judge to deny former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s...
State prosecutors are urging a judge to deny former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s request for early release from his 28-month prison sentence.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - State prosecutors are urging a judge to deny former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s request for early release from his 28-month prison sentence.

The state attorney general’s office wrote in a Wednesday court filing that Hubbard’s belated apology for his ethics conviction does not merit early release.

Several community leaders wrote letters to the judge urging Hubbard’s release, including Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain. Prosecutors had accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Austin Todd Kerby
Teen identified in Moulton wreck
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Inmate identified in Arab City Jail death

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast 6 p.m.
Rain and storm chances increasing for end of week
YKTA begins production for Mazda Toyota
YKTA celebrates start of production for Mazda Toyota parts
Advocacy group shares toxic report on Daikin
Advocacy organization shares toxic report of Daikin America’s Decatur plant
Michael Abercrombie, new Boaz Police Chief.
Michael Abercrombie promoted to new Boaz police chief
ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction
ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction