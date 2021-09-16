Rain and storm chances increasing for end of week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly cloudy and muggy for the rest of the day with sporadic showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain will be possible. A weak frontal boundary will move into the Tennessee Valley late Thursday.

This boundary will be the focus of more tropical showers and isolated thunderstorms. This boundary will stall over the area into the early part of the weekend. This will lead to the same weather conditions through Sunday morning.

Afternoon highs in the lower 80s with morning lows in the lower 70s. A stronger east wind will move into the area early next week. This back door front will trigger more clouds and more light to moderate showers through Wednesday.

Early Thursday, next week, a cold front will move in from the west and this will finally break down this soggy weather pattern for a few days.

