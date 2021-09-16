Plans underway to build a new Guntersville High School with new funding agreement

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans to build a new Guntersville High School are underway.

Guntersville High School has been a landmark on Highway 431 for 50 years, but school officials said it is outdated.

“Unfortunately, the design and layout of the building are not conducive to what we need to be providing our students. It doesn’t have the lab space, the STEM space, and the tech space. It’s just not conducive to provide an educational opportunity for our students,” said Superintendent Jason Barnett.

Plans to build a new high school paid for with an increase in property tax were voted down by residents in May.

Now, Guntersville Superintendent Barnett said the school board has an approved funding agreement with the city that will provide a lower interest rate and no new costs to taxpayers.

He said the total project will cost around 46 million dollars and will include a fine arts facility, instructional admin buildings, and career tech components.

“No additional taxes are being levied to build this new high school. So, through the work of the board through the half-cent sales tax that was enacted a few years ago and the ABM project to take care of the roofing and many of needs. Those are two things that have allowed us to get here today,” said Barnett.

Barnett said the district will meet with the architect to finalize the design for the new school and will place bids.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.