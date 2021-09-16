Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Plans underway to build a new Guntersville High School with new funding agreement

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans to build a new Guntersville High School are underway.

Guntersville High School has been a landmark on Highway 431 for 50 years, but school officials said it is outdated.

“Unfortunately, the design and layout of the building are not conducive to what we need to be providing our students. It doesn’t have the lab space, the STEM space, and the tech space. It’s just not conducive to provide an educational opportunity for our students,” said Superintendent Jason Barnett.

Plans to build a new high school paid for with an increase in property tax were voted down by residents in May.

Now, Guntersville Superintendent Barnett said the school board has an approved funding agreement with the city that will provide a lower interest rate and no new costs to taxpayers.

He said the total project will cost around 46 million dollars and will include a fine arts facility, instructional admin buildings, and career tech components.

“No additional taxes are being levied to build this new high school. So, through the work of the board through the half-cent sales tax that was enacted a few years ago and the ABM project to take care of the roofing and many of needs. Those are two things that have allowed us to get here today,” said Barnett.

Barnett said the district will meet with the architect to finalize the design for the new school and will place bids.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.
West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved classmates
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County
Mother of toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County speaks out
Austin Todd Kerby
Teen identified in Moulton wreck

Latest News

John Wesley Johnson last seen in July 2021.
Deputies searching for missing Moulton man
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Rain and storm chances increasing for end of week
Next Weathermaker
Next Weathermaker early next week.
Two Serval's on the loose in Madison County
Two African serval cats escape from barn in Huntsville