Pay hikes approved in Morgan County budget

(Source: WAFF)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Employee pay increases and more personnel are included in the Morgan County budget, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The $55.6 million budget was approved by the county commission this week.

Eligible full-time county employees will receive a pay-grade increase to about $1.30 an hour, plus a 2% cost-of-living increase in the fiscal 2022 budget.

“It’s the best budget this county has ever had,” said County Commission Chairman Ray Long. “I like it because it’s balanced.”

If you would like to read more about this story, you can read more on Decatur Daily’s website here.

