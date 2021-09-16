Pay hikes approved in Morgan County budget

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Employee pay increases and more personnel are included in the Morgan County budget, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The $55.6 million budget was approved by the county commission this week.

Eligible full-time county employees will receive a pay-grade increase to about $1.30 an hour, plus a 2% cost-of-living increase in the fiscal 2022 budget.

“It’s the best budget this county has ever had,” said County Commission Chairman Ray Long. “I like it because it’s balanced.”

