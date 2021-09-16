Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

New COVID-19 test could provide results in seconds

The wait time for a COVID-19 test could soon go from a few hours to few seconds due to new...
The wait time for a COVID-19 test could soon go from a few hours to few seconds due to new rapid testing technology being developed by engineers at Auburn University.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The wait time for a COVID-19 test could soon go from a few hours to few seconds due to new rapid testing technology being developed by engineers at Auburn University.

Masoud Mahjouri-Samani, assistant professor in electrical and computer engineering at the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn, helped develop the device, and he hopes this improves people’s quality of life.

“That’s the whole thing that I am excited about when I am doing research you know make the economy better make the human life better,” said Mahjouri-Samani.

And with this new COVID-19 rapid test, Mahjouri-Samani will be able to do just that, and extremely quicker than current tests.

“The other technique which is the antigen testing, they take a sample and then after two-three hours they will tell you the results, but that test requires a huge sample and also still you need to go to a special facility,” said Mahjouri-Samani.

The test he helped developed will deliver results almost instantaneously because it is electric-based.

“As soon as you drop a sample on the surface, it gives you a signal you can see whether this is the right signal or it is negative,” said Mahjouri-Samani.

Not only will this reduce wait times, people experienced at the beginning of the pandemic, but those who do test positive will also be able to find treatment sooner rather than later.

The professor says devices like this normally aren’t available to the public for 10 to 20 years. However, with the pandemic, he says more corporations and people are working together to make it available sooner.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Austin Todd Kerby
Teen identified in Moulton wreck
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Inmate identified in Arab City Jail death

Latest News

Advocacy group shares toxic report on Daikin
Advocacy organization shares toxic report of Daikin America’s Decatur plant
A woman from Florida lost 6 family members to COVID-19.
Woman loses six family members to COVID-19
Dr. Karen Landers speaks on the changes for monoclonal antibody treatment.
Monoclonal Antibody Treatment changes
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 761K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases