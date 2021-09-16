Deals
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries

Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers(Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - An man who was awaiting trial on charges of murdering his girlfriend last year has died from injuries he suffered in an off-road vehicle accident, according to authorities our news partners at the Decatur Daily spoke with.

On August 14th, Jeffrey Dylan Spillers was severely injured in an ATV accident in Winston County and was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.

A jury trial in Lawrence County was set for February 14th, Spillers was charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend, KC Lynn Hatfield on October 9, 2020.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head over to Decatur Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

