Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for B’ham woman

Patricia Ann Eiland, 62.
Patricia Ann Eiland, 62.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Patricia Ann Eiland.

Police say Eiland is a Black female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Eiland left her residence in Birmingham on Sept. 10 and was last seen on Sept. 12 at the Greyhound Bus Station in Montgomery, Alabama.

Police say Eiland was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and a purple ball cap.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Patricia Ann Eiland, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Austin Todd Kerby
Teen identified in Moulton wreck
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Inmate identified in Arab City Jail death

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast 6 p.m.
Rain and storm chances increasing for end of week
YKTA begins production for Mazda Toyota
YKTA celebrates start of production for Mazda Toyota parts
Advocacy group shares toxic report on Daikin
Advocacy organization shares toxic report of Daikin America’s Decatur plant
Michael Abercrombie, new Boaz Police Chief.
Michael Abercrombie promoted to new Boaz police chief
ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction
ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction