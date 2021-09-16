Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Mike Blakely will serve sentence in Franklin County Jail

Sheriff Mike Blakely
Sheriff Mike Blakely(WAFF)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - We now know where former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely will serve his sentence after a court document was released on Wednesday.

According to the document, Blakely will serve 36 months in the Franklin County Jail. The document states this is due to his prior status as the sheriff of Limestone County.

Blakely was found guilty on August 20, 2021, of first-degree theft of property and of using his official position for personal gain, both of which were Class B felonies.

Blakely is currently on an appeal bond.

READ MORE: Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely found guilty on two counts in ethics trial

