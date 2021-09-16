Killen residents say their lives are at risk because of dangerous potholes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fed-up residents in Killen say their lives are at risk because of dangerous potholes.

We first brought you this story in May of last year, and it’s still not fixed.

“In order to avoid a pothole in front of my neighbor’s house I found myself having to go into the opposite lane of traffic and each time I do I’m very fearful that there may be a vehicle coming in the opposite direction,” said one resident

Residents in the Turtle Landing community of Killen say they feel like they are starting over when it comes to trying to get help to pave their road.

“We’re having to go through this process again but I don’t think we’re just going to go away.”

A little over a year ago we sat down with them to find who is responsible for making repairs.

We were told then, that the road is the Tennessee Valley Authority’s responsibility and that road damage was caused by construction of waterfront homes nearby.

Residents were told when the last house was finished, their road would be fixed, but the last house was completed in March.

“We’ve been calling saying where are you and we’re being told that we don’t know what you’re talking about and one fella from TVA told me ‘I can’t even imagine anyone from our organization telling you that they are going to fix your road,” said Christinia Anasuleas.

We’ve reached out to TVA about the concern and they are working to provide more answers for us.

“Will somebody step up and tell us what’s going on?”

Residents said they don’t want a horrible accident to happen because of it.

“I think our main concern is the safety right now,” said Anasuleas.

