Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Killen residents say their lives are at risk because of dangerous potholes

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fed-up residents in Killen say their lives are at risk because of dangerous potholes.

We first brought you this story in May of last year, and it’s still not fixed.

“In order to avoid a pothole in front of my neighbor’s house I found myself having to go into the opposite lane of traffic and each time I do I’m very fearful that there may be a vehicle coming in the opposite direction,” said one resident

Residents in the Turtle Landing community of Killen say they feel like they are starting over when it comes to trying to get help to pave their road.

“We’re having to go through this process again but I don’t think we’re just going to go away.”

A little over a year ago we sat down with them to find who is responsible for making repairs.

We were told then, that the road is the Tennessee Valley Authority’s responsibility and that road damage was caused by construction of waterfront homes nearby.

Residents were told when the last house was finished, their road would be fixed, but the last house was completed in March.

“We’ve been calling saying where are you and we’re being told that we don’t know what you’re talking about and one fella from TVA told me ‘I can’t even imagine anyone from our organization telling you that they are going to fix your road,” said Christinia Anasuleas.

We’ve reached out to TVA about the concern and they are working to provide more answers for us.

“Will somebody step up and tell us what’s going on?”

Residents said they don’t want a horrible accident to happen because of it.

“I think our main concern is the safety right now,” said Anasuleas.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.
West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved classmates
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County
Mother of toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County speaks out
Austin Todd Kerby
Teen identified in Moulton wreck

Latest News

John Wesley Johnson last seen in July 2021.
Deputies searching for missing Moulton man
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Rain and storm chances increasing for end of week
Next Weathermaker
Next Weathermaker early next week.
Two Serval's on the loose in Madison County
Two African serval cats escape from barn in Huntsville