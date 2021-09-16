Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations kick off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sept. 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month! A time to celebrate history, culture, and the contributions of Hispanic Americans.

Around the world, Latinos will be celebrating through October 15th.

Diana Rios says the center of the celebration is food and festivals.

Rios says she enjoys reflecting on her roots during this month. This year she will be kicking it off at La Esquina in Huntsville.

However, celebrations have looked different the past two years due to COVID.

“Normally when it is not a COVID year we go to festivals, Hispanic Heritage festivals. We have two here in Huntsville. There is a big one in Birmingham. There are gatherings and parties. It is completely different this year,” said Rios.

Sept. 16, is Mexican Independence Day, which people tend to confuse with Cinco De Mayo.

