Happy Thursday! Nicholas continues to dominate our pattern here across the Southeast.

We are a bit calmer & quieter across the Valley this morning. There are still some areas of fog that we are waking up to but overall, we are dry, and we are evening seeing some breaks in the clouds. This will be the case on and off throughout your day today, with much more sunshine than we saw yesterday. Because of this, we will be a little bit warmer, climbing into the low 80s in most communities. With the low 80s and humidity staying warm, it will still feel like summer with that “feels like” temp climbing into the upper 80s. Tropical downpours from the remnants of Nicholas will be likely at times again today, but coverage will not be as widespread as yesterday. However, as we have seen the last few days inside these storms, where it does rain you can expect heavy downpours that add up quickly.

We will have a little bit better chance at storms on Friday, compared to today, as we will get another influx of tropical moisture surging in from the south. With this, and an increase in clouds for Friday, we will have slightly cooler afternoon temperatures, likely staying into the upper 70s once again. There may be a few neighborhoods with the low 80s where there is a peek or two of sunshine. Unfortunately, the trend into the weekend does not look too great. Increasing chances for showers and storms will move in as moisture surges in from the south. As this happens we will see the potential for some heavy downpours on Saturday and Sunday which could keep temperatures into the 70s. Humidity will remain quite high as well until a potential cold front next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

