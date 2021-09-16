Deals
Facebook Data Center in Huntsville up and running

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How often do you post on Facebook or Instagram? Well, every time you do that information has to be processed somewhere, and now that post could be coming through Huntsville.

Wednesday the Facebook Data Center in Huntsville officially went live. The center has an investment price tag of $1 billion.

The company first broke ground in 2018, and while construction isn’t completely finished, there are 100 workers onsite daily.

And it’s taken up to 1,200 construction workers at a time to build.

When it’s complete there will be 200 employees at the data center.

“Now that we are live the state of Alabama can be very excited that we are now open for business. We can’t promise that every time you post on Instagram or Facebook it’s going to the Huntsville data center, but it is exciting to see that we are live it potentially could be,” says community development regional manager Katie Comer.

She added Facebook is serious about giving back to the community.

Along with the launch Wednesday, the company announced a $300,000 donation to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to pay for space camp scholarships.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

