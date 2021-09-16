Deals
Deputies searching for missing Moulton man

John Wesley Johnson last seen in July 2021.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Sheriff investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Moulton man.

Deputies say they recently received a report of a missing person who has been identified as 37-year-old John Wesley Johnson, of Moulton. According to an LCSO Facebook post, Johnson was last seen in July near County Road 294.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291 or local law enforcement.

