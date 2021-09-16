Crime of the Week: Armed robber in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Even when police have quality surveillance pictures, sometimes it’s difficult to identify a suspect. That’s definitely the case this week. You may have to take an extra close look to see if you can figure out who pulled off an armed robbery in Huntsville.

Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint at The Liquor Store on the South Parkway on Aug. 31. Investigators say, he demanded money from that employee, having it put into a book bag he brought with him. Once he had the money, he left the store. The robber was last seen wearing a red/gray hoodie and black jeans.

Emily Ann Reagan is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. Investigators tell us, she was involved in an accident, but ran from her disabled vehicle not offering any help to a person who was hurt during that fender bender.

Daniel Lee Scott is a convicted sex offender who did not give local law enforcement an update on where he was living.

Krista Lynn Billiter needs to answer to a burglary charge. She’s accused of breaking into a house and taking several appliances that don’t belong to her.

Chase Wilson Reid is facing a serious charge - trafficking meth.

