Calhoun Community College named nation’s top higher education institution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College has been named the nation’s top higher education institution for the second year in a row.

The school placed No. 1 because of its advanced manufacturing engineering technology degree. These rankings are part of the Economic Modeling Specialist International degree rankings. According to Calhoun, the ranking includes over 350 institutions across the United States.

School officials say Calhoun’s technology programs are designed to prepare students to quickly enter the workforce.

“Excited is an understatement for how I felt when I heard the great news about our ranking,” said Calhoun Interim President Dr. Jimmy Hodges. “Not only do we provide students with a skill set that will land them a great job with great pay, but we connect them with partner companies to earn an income while they train,”

For more information on their technology program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.