ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction

(Jonathan Grass WSFA)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for a quality, used car or truck, the ALEA surplus fleet auction might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The agency will host the auction on Thursday, September 23rd, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

ALEA is offering a variety of vehicles to the highest bidder. All vehicles will be listed at J.M. Wood, online bidding is available. Items can also be inspected at the J.M. Wood Auction Facility in Montgomery. You can preview vehicles beginning Sunday, September 20th.

For more information, you can visit this website or call (334) 264-3265.

