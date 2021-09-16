Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Alabama Power crews helping in Texas following Hurricane Nicholas

SOURCE: Alabama Power, Alabama Power crews going to Texas
SOURCE: Alabama Power, Alabama Power crews going to Texas
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power sent crew to help in Texas following Hurricane Nicholas.

About 150 lineman and support personnel left Wednesday morning for Houston. They will be joined by another 150 contractors from Alabama in assisting Center-Point Energy with storm restoration.

Adam Swafford, engineering supervisor, Alabama Power said, “We’re always glad to go help them. We need the help when we are impacted by storms and we get them to come help us, so it’s always an honor to go help them and to help get a sense of normalcy back to the customers there.”

Hurricane Nicholas knocked out power to approximately 300,000 of its customers.

Alabama Power gave us video of crews leaving for Texas.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely will serve sentence in Franklin County Jail
Huntsville Hospital nurses
Huntsville Hospital nurses say they don’t get paid near enough for what they do

Latest News

Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains
Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020
Alabama State Treasurer John McMillan resigned Friday after being appointed to serve as the...
State Treasurer John McMillan resigns; Ivey appoints Young Boozer
Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains
Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 764K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases