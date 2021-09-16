Alabama nurses make less on average than nurses in neighboring states

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Short staffing, exhaustion and low pay- all things some valley nurses tell us is causing their patience to wear thin.

Meantime, more than 2,000 people across the state are fighting COVID-19 in the hospital.

Alabama is in the top 12 states for the lowest pay for registered nurses. Alabama nurses on average make less money than nurses in our surrounding states.

The proof is in the numbers. On average, nurses in Alabama make $28.96 an hour, in Mississippi, they’re earning $29.45 an hour.

And the average is even higher for Tennessee and Georgia, sitting above $30 an hour. This is according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Keep in mind, salaries do vary depending on years of experience and the city where you work, but the consensus is, it’s not enough.

“They have travel nurses that are literally working next to them. Same job, same shift and are making three times as more. So obviously the pay is a concern,” Lindsey Harris said.

Lindsey Harris, the president of the Alabama State Nurses Association says she is listening to these concerns.

“The Alabama state nurses association is definitely wanting to highlight, affect change and make change with those issues. So joining the Alabama state nurses association, the voice of nursing is how we get those things done.”

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz says they are offering incentive pay to nurses working extra shifts.

And Tuesday the Huntsville Hospital Foundation started a donation fund to give back to these nurses.

They have a goal of collecting $250,000. At last check it had over $10,000.

The money will go to gift cards, meals and more for nurses in Madison and Huntsville.

