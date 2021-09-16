18-wheeler drives off the road, into water in Lawrence County
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County EMA is advising motorists to use caution while driving on Alabama Highway 20 Thursday evening.
According to a Facebook post by the Lawrence County EMA, responders are on the scene of an 18-wheeler accident near the Courtland area. The 18-wheeler is seen plunged in the water.
There are no further details at this time.
