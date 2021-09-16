Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

18-wheeler drives off the road, into water in Lawrence County

18-wheeler drives off the road, into water near Alabama Highway 20 in Lawrence County
18-wheeler drives off the road, into water near Alabama Highway 20 in Lawrence County(Lawrence County EMA)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County EMA is advising motorists to use caution while driving on Alabama Highway 20 Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post by the Lawrence County EMA, responders are on the scene of an 18-wheeler accident near the Courtland area. The 18-wheeler is seen plunged in the water.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees
Austin Todd Kerby
Teen identified in Moulton wreck
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers
Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
Inmate identified in Arab City Jail death

Latest News

ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction
ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction
First responders receive life-saving devices
First responders receive life-saving devices
Church collects Hurricane Ida supplies
Church volunteers collect supplies for Hurricane Ida victims
Kelby Dwight Pettus
Shooting suspect turns himself in